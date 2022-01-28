Stephen Glass believes Lewis Ferguson (right) can help Calvin Ramsay (left) with speculation

Stephen Glass says speculation linking teenage defender Calvin Ramsay with a move away from Aberdeen "has definitely affected him a touch".

Bologna are among the clubs credited with an interest in the 18-year-old right-back, reportedly making an offer worth up to £4m offer.

Scotland under-21 international Ramsay is contracted at Pittodrie until 2024.

"We will get to Monday and I think he will still be with us ready for the second part of the season," said Glass.

"We are still at the stage that I have not been told anything is imminent so whether there are or there aren't any bids in, it is not close enough that it is going to affect our team against St Johnstone on Saturday.

"He is fine, it has definitely affected him a touch, I think anyone can see that. I am not surprised it has affected him a little bit, being only 18 and the first time he has been through this."

Glass believes midfielder Lewis Ferguson's experiences of dealing with speculation can help Ramsay.

The Scotland cap was linked with moves to England in the summer windows, but remains in the north east.

"Lewis had a lot of speculation about himself in the summer and he has handled himself unbelievably," added Glass. "For Calvin to see that and look up to that I think he will go a long way if he does.

"Any time you are a footballer, the one time of the week that no-one can affect you is when you step on to the pitch.

"No-one can talk to you, no-one can influence your behaviour or anything so top professionals go on the pitch and they perform, that it what our players are and that is what I am expecting to see tomorrow."