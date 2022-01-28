Cliftonville pay the penalty as Ballymena United grab late equaliser

Ballymena United scored two late goals to rescue a dramatic 2-2 draw with Cliftonville despite Jamie McDonagh's stunning double.

The midfielder's powerful volley and superb solo goal gave the Irish Premiership challengers a two-goal lead heading into the closing stages.

Leroy Millar pulled a goal back for Ballymena on 88 minutes before Chris Gallagher was penalised for handball.

Paul McElroy scored the injury-time penalty to secure a point.

The late draw dents Cliftonville's title aspirations as the Reds miss the opportunity to move two points behind league leaders Linfield.

Paddy McLaughlin's side remain third, four points off the Blues and three behind Glentoran, who both play on Saturday.

McDonagh was at the heart of Cliftonville's good play in the first half. Minutes before his goal the winger powered his way into the area and set up Gallagher for what looked like a simple tap-in, however Ballymena defender Sean Graham managed to get back and pull off a superb clearance to keep the scores level.

Moments later McDonagh's powerful effort from 20 yards was pushed away by Ciaran Gallagher, and the goal of the season contender came when Mikey Place cleared a corner to the edge of the box, which invited in-form McDonagh to charge onto the ball and unleash a first-time effort into the right-hand corner of the net.

The 25-year-old somehow missed the opportunity to grab a second of the evening when he fired over the top from two yards, and Ballymena's best chance of the half fell to Millar who could only head into the side netting from Ross Redman's corner.

The wind and rain picked up during half-time, however the Cliftonville pressure kept coming as Joe Gormley and defender Jonny Addis spurned good chances and Ballymena midfielder Place curled a long-range effort wide in a bid to bring the Sky Blues back into the game.

'It just keeps getting better!' - Jamie Cantona McDonagh scores stunning volley

After a lull in action midway through the half, McDonagh lit up the Showgrounds a second time with a sublime effort to rival his first. After collecting a loose ball on the halfway line, he sprinted towards goal and evaded several tackles from the Ballymena defence.

When it looked like he was off balance he let fly with the outside of his right boot from the edge of the area, with the ball arrowing past the diving Gallagher before nestling in the corner of the net.

Cliftonville looked comfortable as the game ticked towards the closing stages however a lapse in concentration allowed Millar the time and space to slot home from inside the area on 88 minutes before a final twist.

Conor Keeley then attempted an overhead kick from a corner and the ball struck the hand of Chris Gallagher. Referee Lee Tavinder adjudged the midfielder's hand was in an unnatural position and, despite Cliftonville protests, substitute McElroy converted form the spot to rescue an unlikely draw for Ballymena.

David Jeffrey's Sky Blues move above Coleraine into sixth place after the late drama at the Showgrounds.