Frank Lampard offered Everton managerial job to replace Rafael Benitez

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Evertoncomments721

Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard has been out of a job since being sacked as Chelsea manager a year ago

Everton have offered their vacant managerial position to former England midfielder Frank Lampard.

Lampard, 43, has been out of work for a year after being sacked as Chelsea manager last January, leaving the Blues after 18 months in charge.

Portuguese Vitor Pereira and caretaker Duncan Ferguson also had their second interviews for the job on Friday, but the club decided to move for Lampard.

Rafael Benitez was sacked after winning just one of his last 13 games.

The former Liverpool manager lasted less than seven months and a side lacking in confidence lies 16th in the Premier League, just six points above the relegation zone.

Pereira initially looked set to be offered the job after holding "very positive" talks and said club officials were "enthusiastic of what I proposed to them".

But graffiti daubed on Everton's Goodison Park home this week opposed the move and read 'Pereira out, Lampard in'.

And on Wednesday night around 100 fans held a protest at Goodison at the way the club is being run.

Former Toffee Wayne Rooney was also in contention for the role but turned down the chance to talk with Everton as he wants to stay at Championship strugglers Derby.

Rooney turned down Everton approach to focus on Derby

Ex-Rams boss Lampard held talks about becoming Norwich boss in November before dropping out of the running, with the Canaries appointing Dean Smith instead.

He could be appointed as Everton manager by the time they next play on 5 February against Brentford in the FA Cup.

What was Lampard's record at Chelsea?

During his 13 seasons as a player at Stamford Bridge, Lampard made 648 appearances and won 11 major trophies - including four Premier League titles and the 2012 Champions League.

He guided Chelsea to fourth place and the FA Cup final in his first season in charge but a run of five defeats in eight games saw him sacked by owner Roman Abramovich.

Lampard's points-per-game average of 1.67 is the lowest of any permanent Chelsea manager in the Premier League.

During the Abramovich era, only Andre Villas-Boas (47.5%) has a worse win rate than Lampard's 52.4%, in all competitions among permanent Chelsea bosses.

Comments

Join the conversation

727 comments

  • Comment posted by Arken, today at 21:33

    So Frank fails at Chelsea with a squad of "superstars" and hopes it will all come good with Everton's rag tag army.
    You couldn't make it up!

    • Reply posted by The Chelsea Fan, today at 21:45

      The Chelsea Fan replied:
      Be honest, who is Everton going to attract?

  • Comment posted by Si, today at 21:32

    Good choice for Everton. Another of the new breed of managers that we want to see in the top flight rather than the Jose's of the world. From a Villa fan.

    • Reply posted by Oracle, today at 21:45

      Oracle replied:
      Nice one. We are not out of it yet but nice to see a proper old team like Villa on the rise again

  • Comment posted by gaz, today at 21:33

    As a Liverpool fan I’m delighted

    • Reply posted by KLOPP OUT, today at 21:38

      KLOPP OUT replied:
      Shouldn't be ☝️ We've got Klopp so another Trophyless season 🥱

  • Comment posted by GoldstoneGhost, today at 21:32

    Good luck Lampard, you’ll need it with that squad.

  • Comment posted by Big Dave, today at 21:33

    Welcome to Everton Frank.
    We wish you every success at the club!

  • Comment posted by Hector, today at 21:33

    Lampard vs Gerrard on the touchlines, can’t wait

    • Reply posted by Seantm, today at 21:38

      Seantm replied:
      Won't be this season

  • Comment posted by paulo2chops, today at 21:34

    Good luck Frank, ignore the bitters

    • Reply posted by Stevo, today at 21:44

      Stevo replied:
      That's their entire fan base then.

  • Comment posted by Nickh, today at 21:37

    I actually think this could be a good move for Lampard. It's a tough gig no doubt, but the mood is low & there're some good players there, so theoretically the only way is up.

    • Reply posted by Tesco Safeway, today at 21:40

      Tesco Safeway replied:
      L

  • Comment posted by neutral, today at 21:36

    Frank not done it anywhere and gets two premier league jobs

    • Reply posted by daveyh, today at 21:48

      daveyh replied:
      Worse than that: contributed to Derby's financial mess

  • Comment posted by coldozer, today at 21:35

    Biggest managerial achievement? Once shouted at Jurgen Klopp! 😅🤣

    • Reply posted by CastorTroy, today at 21:40

      CastorTroy replied:
      “One (f’in) Premier League title and you think you can give it the (f’in) big ‘un” love it!

  • Comment posted by Presuming Ed, today at 21:33

    But he's the cousin of Jamie Rednapp who played for Liverpool so this must be stopped immediately!!!

    • Reply posted by RA, today at 21:59

      RA replied:
      Not really. It's just more money for the family ££££

  • Comment posted by Moomin, today at 21:36

    Should be offered to Big Dunc, would die for the club!! Knows it better than anyone. But not slick enough. Sad!!!

  • Comment posted by Jimmy, today at 21:38

    Frank Lampards' Everton.

    • Reply posted by Alan, today at 21:56

      Alan replied:
      There’s only one Frank Lampard

  • Comment posted by UBOH, today at 21:34

    Frank left a sacking club and joins a sacking club. He's gona have a short career at this rate.

    • Reply posted by The Chelsea Fan, today at 21:48

      The Chelsea Fan replied:
      Every PL club is a sacking club in 2022.

  • Comment posted by ynwa, today at 21:37

    Perfect man to lead them into the championship

  • Comment posted by BRUCIEGILLS , today at 21:35

    So he wasn't 1st choice
    Or 2nd choice?
    Feel like Big Dunc should've been given a go.
    He's an Everton man and as a non Evertonion my observation is he would be the man to save a failing season

  • Comment posted by whosdatdandare, today at 21:34

    Lampard has ruled himself out, citing that he’d rather be at Derby

    • Reply posted by They would turn in their graves, today at 21:48

      They would turn in their graves replied:
      He probably meant the Epsom Derby, running!😁

  • Comment posted by IOWLUFCdistantfan, today at 21:34

    Good luck to him, he's going to need it because if he doesn't get results in a very short time, he will be out.

  • Comment posted by sherbertlemon, today at 21:36

    Relegation odds increased…

    • Reply posted by Louis McMahon, today at 21:53

      Louis McMahon replied:
      Meaning they are less likely to get relegated?

  • Comment posted by Ron Morgan, today at 21:32

    Excellent news!

    • Reply posted by I am Lord Lucan, today at 21:45

      I am Lord Lucan replied:
      What happened to Shrek?

