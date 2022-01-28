Frank Lampard offered Everton managerial job to replace Rafael Benitez

Everton have offered their vacant managerial position to former England midfielder Frank Lampard.

Lampard, 43, has been out of work for a year after being sacked as Chelsea manager last January, leaving the Blues after 18 months in charge.

Portuguese boss Vitor Pereira was also in contention for the job, but former Toffee Wayne Rooney ruled himself out.

Rafael Benitez was sacked after winning just one of his last 13 games, leaving Everton 16th in the Premier League.

The former Liverpool manager lasted less than seven months and a side lacking in confidence lies just six points above the relegation zone.

Ex-Derby boss Lampard guided Chelsea to fourth place and the FA Cup final in his first season in charge but a run of five defeats in eight games saw him sacked by owner Roman Abramovich.

Lampard's points-per-game average of 1.67 is the lowest of any permanent Chelsea manager in the Premier League.

During the Abramovich era, only Andre Villas-Boas (47.5%) has a worse win rate than Lampard's 52.4%, in all competitions among permanent Chelsea bosses.

Lampard could be appointed as Everton manager by the time they next play on 5 February against Brentford in the FA Cup.

  • Comment posted by Arken, today at 21:33

    So Frank fails at Chelsea with a squad of "superstars" and hopes it will all come good with Everton's rag tag army.
    You couldn't make it up!

  • Comment posted by Hector, today at 21:33

    Lampard vs Gerrard on the touchlines, can’t wait

    • Reply posted by Seantm, today at 21:38

      Seantm replied:
      Won't be this season

  • Comment posted by gaz, today at 21:33

    As a Liverpool fan I’m delighted

    • Reply posted by KLOPP OUT, today at 21:38

      KLOPP OUT replied:
      Shouldn't be ☝️ We've got Klopp so another Trophyless season 🥱

  • Comment posted by GoldstoneGhost, today at 21:32

    Good luck Lampard, you’ll need it with that squad.

  • Comment posted by Si, today at 21:32

    Good choice for Everton. Another of the new breed of managers that we want to see in the top flight rather than the Jose's of the world. From a Villa fan.

  • Comment posted by Big Dave, today at 21:33

    Welcome to Everton Frank.
    We wish you every success at the club!

  • Comment posted by whosdatdandare, today at 21:34

    Lampard has ruled himself out, citing that he’d rather be at Derby

  • Comment posted by Ron Morgan, today at 21:32

    Excellent news!

  • Comment posted by coldozer, today at 21:35

    Biggest managerial achievement? Once shouted at Jurgen Klopp! 😅🤣

    • Reply posted by CastorTroy, today at 21:40

      CastorTroy replied:
      “One (f’in) Premier League title and you think you can give it the (f’in) big ‘un” love it!

  • Comment posted by paulo2chops, today at 21:34

    Good luck Frank, ignore the bitters

  • Comment posted by Abi, today at 21:37

    Any manager or player with intelligence would stay clear of that club with its toxic fans

  • Comment posted by sherbertlemon, today at 21:36

    Relegation odds increased…

  • Comment posted by UBOH, today at 21:34

    Frank left a sacking club and joins a sacking club. He's gona have a short career at this rate.

  • Comment posted by IOWLUFCdistantfan, today at 21:34

    Good luck to him, he's going to need it because if he doesn't get results in a very short time, he will be out.

  • Comment posted by Presuming Ed, today at 21:33

    But he's the cousin of Jamie Rednapp who played for Liverpool so this must be stopped immediately!!!

  • Comment posted by RichardT, today at 21:39

    Lampard was sacked by Chelsea because he had no plan to stop leaking goals. At least Chelsea they could score, Everton don’t. Good luck Frank but feel it will end in tears for all concerned.

  • Comment posted by firemansam, today at 21:39

    Poor old Frank,short-term contract here🤔🤔

  • Comment posted by Jimmy, today at 21:38

    Frank Lampards' Everton.

  • Comment posted by ynwa, today at 21:37

    Perfect man to lead them into the championship

  • Comment posted by Nickh, today at 21:37

    I actually think this could be a good move for Lampard. It's a tough gig no doubt, but the mood is low & there're some good players there, so theoretically the only way is up.

    • Reply posted by Tesco Safeway, today at 21:40

      Tesco Safeway replied:
      L

