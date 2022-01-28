Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
Winter Olympics
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
Winter Olympics
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Women's Football
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Top Scorers
SAT 29 Jan 2022
The Women's FA Cup
Nottm Forest Ladies
Nottm Forest Ladies
13:00
Man City Women
Manchester City Women
Venue:
The City Ground
Nottm Forest Ladies v Manchester City Women
Last updated on
52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago
.
From the section
Women's Football
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Saturday 29th January 2022
Aston Villa Women
Aston Villa Women
13:00
Chelsea Women
Chelsea Women
Nottm Forest Ladies
Nottm Forest Ladies
13:00
Man City Women
Manchester City Women
View all
The Women's FA Cup fixtures
Top Stories
Nadal to face Medvedev in final
3h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
Tennis
961
Comments
Rooney turned down Everton approach
1h
about 1 hour ago
From the section
Football
Liverpool target Porto winger Diaz
4h
about 4 hours ago
From the section
Football