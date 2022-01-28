The Women's FA Cup
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0Chelsea WomenChelsea Women0

Aston Villa Women v Chelsea Women

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 6Asante
  • 44Patten
  • 33Pacheco
  • 31Littlejohn
  • 8Arthur
  • 4Allen
  • 20Scott
  • 10Petzelberger
  • 22Hayles

Substitutes

  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 12Hutton
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 17Haywood
  • 19Blindkilde-Browne
  • 21Ewers
  • 23Rogers
  • 42Corsie

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Musovic
  • 7Carter
  • 4Bright
  • 3Nouwen
  • 25Andersson
  • 11Reiten
  • 17Fleming
  • 24Spence
  • 27Abdullina
  • 23Harder
  • 14Kirby

Substitutes

  • 5Ingle
  • 19James
  • 21Charles
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 30Berger
  • 31Claypole
  • 35Thompson
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Fran Kirby tries a through ball, but Pernille Harder is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa Women).

  3. Post update

    Alsu Abdullina (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women).

  5. Post update

    Alsu Abdullina (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

