Kieran Wallace has previously played under Mansfield boss Nigel Clough at Sheffield United and Burton

Mansfield Town have signed Burton Albion defender Kieran Wallace on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old versatile defender has signed a contract with the League Two club until the end of the season.

Wallace has been limited to just one competitive appearance so far this season while on loan at York City in National League North.

"Kieran will provide us with good competition and cover in several positions," boss Nigel Clough said. external-link

Wallace has previously played under the Stags' manager at both Sheffield United and Burton and can play in midfield, at left-back and at centre-half.

