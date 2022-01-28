Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Jeando Fuchs made his last Dundee United appearance in the midweek win over Ross County

Peterborough have signed midfielder Jeando Fuchs from mid-table Scottish Premiership side Dundee United.

The Cameroon international, 24, joins Posh for an undisclosed six-figure fee and is available to face Sheffield United at home on Saturday.

Having been at Tannadice Park since signing from Spanish side Alaves in October 2020, Fuchs' existing contract was set to expire in the summer.

But the Scots have struck a deal that includes a healthy sell-on clause.

The twice-capped Fuchs, who began his career with French Ligue 2 side Sochaux before joining Alaves, who loaned him to Israeli club Maccabi Haifa. He then moved on again to Tayside, since when he has made 47 appearances Dundee United appearances - 37 of them in the league.

He is the fourth signing of the January window by Posh boss Darren Ferguson, whose side sit 22nd in the Championship, following three loan players, Norwich City defender Bali Mumba, Swansea City keeper Steven Benda and West Bromwich Albion striker Callum Morton.

