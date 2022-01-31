Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Amine Bassi has only played six games since moving to Metz from Nancy last summer

Barnsley have signed Metz midfielder Amine Bassi on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has played six first-team games for the Maroons this season, following a move from Nancy where he scored 26 goals in 120 appearances.

He has represented Morocco up to under-20 level.

"He brings with him a strong desire to improve whilst also strengthening our existing group," boss Poya Asbaghi told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.