Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Omar Bogle's most prolific spell came with Grimsby, where he scored 35 goals in 77 matches

Hartlepool United have signed striker Omar Bogle on a two-and-a-half-year deal, after he ended his contract with Doncaster Rovers by mutual consent.

The 28-year-old scored three goals in 28 games at Rovers, although he netted just once in 11 matches this season for the League One side.

Bogle has played in the Championship with Birmingham, Cardiff and Wigan, and has 55 goals in 204 senior outings.

"This is an exciting signing for us," Pools boss Graeme Lee said.

"He has pedigree and has performed and scored in this league and the leagues above which was key for us."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.