Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Kasey McAteer played six EFL Trophy games for Leicester City's academy side before his senior debut last month

Leicester City midfielder Kasey McAteer has joined League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers on loan.

The 20-year-old, who made his Premier League debut in Leicester's 4-0 win over Newcastle United last month, has joined until the end of the season.

McAteer also featured in the Foxes' FA Cup win over Watford this month.

"His athleticism, technical ability and flexibility provides us with another good addition to the squad," said director of football Richard Hughes.

"Our position coming into the window was that we were really happy with the group and that has continued.

"However we felt the opportunity to bring Kasey into the group was too good to turn down.

"He is a player we have tracked for a long period of time and think he will be an asset for the second half of the season," he added to the Forest Green Rovers website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.