Emma Hayes' Chelsea have won the FA Cup three time and will begin their campaign to defend it on Sunday against Aston Villa

The FA has announced it will increase prize money for the winners of the women's FA Cup from next season.

The amount has not been disclosed but an FA statement said it would be "a significant increase", adding that more details would be given "in due course".

It comes after managers, fans and MPs had this week criticised the prize fund in the competition.

The current prize for winning the women's trophy is £25,000, compared to £1.8m in the men's.

The teams which win their fourth-round ties in the women's event this weekend will get £2,000 each respectively, while fourth-round winners in the men's earn £90,000.

"Whilst the competition doesn't yet drive commercial revenue to fund prize money growth, the FA Board has agreed a significant increase in prize money to support the competition's continued development," says the FA statement.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes called the disparity between the prize money "unbelievable" and stressed "we have to keep pushing because the fact that we get [less than] 5% of that total fund is completely unacceptable".

Other WSL managers echoed Hayes' grievances, including Everton's Jean-Luc Vasseur and Brighton's Hope Powell.

"The winnings don't quite match up to where the game is at the moment." stressed former England manager Powell.

Before the announcement, fan protests had been organised across this weekend's fixtures - organised by campaign group the Women's Football Fan Collective.