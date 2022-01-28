Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Harry Charsley (left) played in Mansfield's 1-1 draw with Vale last October

Port Vale have signed midfielder Harry Charsley from Mansfield Town in a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old is boss Darrell Clarke's seventh signing of the January transfer window and could make his debut against Scunthorpe on Saturday.

He made 20 appearances for the Stags this season and scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Walsall on 15 January.

"He knows League Two and he knows what it takes to win games at this level," Clarke told the Vale website.

"He'll bring energy in midfield, he has got the ability to score goals and also create them."

Charsley began his career at Everton and appeared for them in a Europa League game against Apollon Limassol in 2017.

Details of his Vale contract have not been disclosed.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.