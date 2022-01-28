Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Kieran Sadlier was with West Ham's academy as a teenager

Bolton have signed midfielder Kieran Sadlier from fellow League One side Rotherham for an undisclosed fee.

Sadlier, 27, has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract and leaves the Millers after making 27 league appearances during his 18-month spell with the south Yorkshire club.

Bolton attempted to sign him last year and maintained their interest.

"Kieran is a player we tried to sign in the summer and it didn't happen," said external-link Wanderers boss Ian Evatt.

"We tried to sign him again at the start of this window and it didn't look like it was going to happen, and then we've managed to get it done and over the line."

