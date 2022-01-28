Corey O'Keeffe signs Rochdale deal after leaving Mansfield Town

Corey O'Keeffe
Corey O'Keeffe was at Birmingham before joining Mansfield

Rochdale have signed defender Corey O'Keeffe from Mansfield Town on a contract until the end of the season.

O'Keeffe, 23, has been on loan with Dale this season and has now cut his ties with the Stags.

He said: "I've loved my time here. It's the happiest I've been playing football throughout my career. I just want to keep going and be happy,

"There's no reason that we can't push for the play-offs now. We've got a great team."

