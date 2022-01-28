Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Lee Burge has made nine appearances for Sunderland this season

Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge is expected to remain sidelined for another four or five weeks because of a heart issue.

Burge suffered heart palpitations after recently falling ill with Covid-19.

"He has a slightly inflamed heart," explained manager Lee Johnson, who added that the 29-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.

"He'll miss the next four or five weeks before undergoing tests to check that things are back to normal."

Johnson added to BBC Look North: "The care of the individual has to be at the forefront of your thinking because you don't want something dreadful happening to one of your players.

"If there is any sign of heart fluttering or a player not feeling quite right then we get the full checks done. Luckily we've got it early and he can rest and should make a full recovery very quickly."

Burge has made 64 appearances for Sunderland since joining from Coventry in July 2019.