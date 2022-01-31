It is a big week for Kidderminster Harriers as they prepare for Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie with West Ham United at their Aggborough ground.

The National League North club hope to cause a huge shock by knocking out their Premier League opponents in front of the live BBC One television cameras, with kick-off at 12:30 GMT.

Throughout this week, Kiddy boss Russell Penn is counting down to the tie by taking readers behind the scenes at the Worcestershire club with his BBC Sport FA Cup diary, which will be updated daily.

Monday, 31 January: 'All I'm thinking about is Leamington'

So here we are. It's Monday morning and the start of one of the biggest weeks in Kidderminster's 136-year history.

West Ham have been on everyone's lips since the draw was made - but in all honesty, all I'm concentrating on is our rearranged home league game with Leamington on Tuesday.

While the FA Cup run has provided us all with tremendous positives and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, winning promotion remains the number one priority.

Of course I would have liked a free week to prepare for a tie of such magnitude, but it is important we return to winning ways on Tuesday after a frustrating 0-0 against Gloucester City on Saturday.

I spent Sunday watching Leamington's 1-0 weekend win over Blyth Spartans on my laptop, planning Monday's training session and getting some fresh air by watching my 13-year-old son Harley play rugby union for Old Halesonians in Hagley, close to our home in Stourbridge.

My brother Michael played professionally external-link for several clubs including Worcester Warriors and Edinburgh, so he must get it from him. Harley loves it and gets stuck in, while I have always been fascinated by the disciplinary side of rugby union.

Russell Penn was appointed Kidderminster's permanent manager in April 2020

Before training on Monday, I'll attend a business event in the Aggborough Suite at the ground. Richard Lane, Kidderminster's owner, is trying to get more companies involved in the club. He is a salesman and pitches the club really well.

This is my first job as a manager and I'm learning an awful lot from him about the business side of running a club.

We are so close to the West Ham tie. I want the players to enjoy Saturday and all the media attention that comes with it.

We've had Sky Sports and Talksport at the club already, while the BBC One trucks will soon be arriving to get ready to broadcast to the nation.

I cannot ban my players from talking about West Ham before our league game on Tuesday. If I did that, how would that make me look?

But the sooner Leamington is out of the way, the sooner we can enjoy the build-up to Saturday.

Russell Penn was talking to BBC Sport's Neil Johnston.