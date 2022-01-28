Scott Arfield (right) scored Rangers' solitary goal against Livingston in midweek

Giovanni van Bronckhorst "definitely" hopes to keep Scott Arfield at Rangers beyond the end of his current contract.

The former Canada midfielder, 33, is in the final few months of his deal and free to speak to other clubs.

Arfield has scored four goals in 25 appearances this season, including Wednesday's winner against Livingston.

"Hopefully we can welcome him next season," said Van Bronckhorst of the player signed by Steven Gerrard in 2018.

"Scott has been really important for the team, not only this season but all the seasons before as well. He's an experienced player and he's definitely a player I want to have longer at Rangers."

Van Bronckhorst made his second loan signing of the January transfer window on Thursday with the capture of Manchester United winger Amad Diallo for the rest of the season.

The Dutchman says Rangers are "still open" with the window closing at midnight on Monday, but would not be drawn on reports linking the club with the loan signing of Manchester City midfielder James McAtee.

"It's the last days, we can still do some business but I don't now," added Van Bronckhorst. "Anything can happen. Sometimes it gets a little bit crazy. I hope that in this window for us it stays a little bit calm but you never know.

"I'm confident we will leave this window better than we started it."