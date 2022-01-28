Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons got her first win of 2022 in the midweek Scottish Premiership games and is going for a second straight victory on Saturday.

This week, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on former Dundee United and Livingston midfielder Craig Easton.

There are 40 points up for grabs for forecasting the correct scoreline and 10 for guessing the right outcome.

Amy Irons Craig Easton Ross County v Rangers (12:30) 0-2 0-2 Aberdeen v St Johnstone 1-2 1-0 Celtic v Dundee United 3-1 2-0 Dundee v St Mirren 1-1 0-2 Hearts v Motherwell 2-0 2-1 Hibernian v Livingston 1-1 1-1

All games Saturday at 15:00 GMT unless stated

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 Neil Alexander 100 Richard Foster 80 & 50 Kris Doolan 80 Richard Gordon 70 Stuart Kettlewell 70 Craig Levein 70 Rory Loy 70 James McFadden 70 Michael Stewart 70 Charlie Adam 60 Tam Cowan 60 Julie Fleeting 60 Stuart Cosgrove 50 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 Steven Thompson 40 Allan Preston 30 Marvin Bartley 10 Derek Ferguson 10

Total scores Amy 1000 Pundits 1260