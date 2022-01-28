Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Kilmarnock have won both of this season's Ayrshire derbies

Next month's Ayrshire derby and title-chasing Inverness Caledonian Thistle's trip to Partick Thistle will both be live on BBC Scotland next month.

Partick against Inverness on 4 March and Ayr United v Kilmarnock on 11 March both have 19:45 GMT kick-offs.

The Scottish Championship games will also be available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Inverness are second in the division, with Kilmarnock third before this weekend's fixtures.

Partick are fifth, two places above Ayr.