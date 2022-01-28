Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Andy Carroll joined Reading in November on a short-term contract

Former England striker Andy Carroll is set to join West Bromwich Albion for the rest of the season.

Carroll, 33, is a free agent after his deal with Championship rivals Reading expired earlier this month.

West Brom need striking cover after new signing Daryl Dike suffered a hamstring injury in last weekend's 3-0 win over Peterborough that will rule him out for eight weeks.

Carroll is due to have a medical at The Hawthorns on Friday morning.

The ex-Newcastle, Liverpool and West Ham centre-forward scored twice in eight Championship appearances for the Royals, and could be available for Albion's trip to Millwall on Saturday.

