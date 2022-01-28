Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Melker Hallberg has made 45 Scottish Premiership appearances

St Johnstone have signed midfielder Melker Hallberg from Hibernian on an 18-month deal.

The Sweden cap, 26, scored three goals in 61 appearances at Easter Road, having previously played in Denmark, Italy, Norway and his homeland.

Hallberg joins a side two points adrift at the foot of the Scottish Premiership who face Aberdeen away on Saturday.

"I've got a player with bags of experience," said Saints manager Callum Davidson.

"He knows the league. Melker is desperate to come and play, improve himself. It is a fantastic addition, he is a top class player, he can player anywhere in the midfield. He can play as the deeper one, he can play more advanced.

"Delighted to get him, I have been chasing him for a quite a while so it is great to get it over the line."

Davidson added he is "still trying to get one, probably more of an attacking one this time" before the transfer window closes on Monday.

"We are all chasing him, though," Davidson explained. "Everyone is chasing that attacking player to try and help so we are working really hard to do it and hopefully we can get one more, maybe another one as well."

Meanwhile, the Perth outfit have recalled 19-year-old Ukrainian attacking midfielder Max Kucheriavyi from Brechin City.

