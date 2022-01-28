Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Reece Devine (left) played for St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership and Europa League

Walsall have signed Manchester United left-back Reece Devine on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old made 10 appearances for St Johnstone earlier in the season in the Scottish Premiership.

He has yet to appear for United's first team, but has played five games for their under-21 side in the EFL Trophy.

"He provides us with excellent competition in an area of the pitch that we were light," said external-link Walsall head coach Matt Taylor.

"He's combative, he wants to fight and he has obviously got wonderful technical elements to his game because of his upbringing."

Walsall are away to Bristol Rovers on Saturday and looking to improve on their current 18th place in League Two, 12 points off the play-off places.

"He (Taylor) wants me to do what I am good at and offer the team something different and that's what I am willing to do and looking forward to doing," said Devine.

