Dominic Thompson's most recent Brentford appearance was in a 4-1 FA Cup win at Port Vale

Ipswich Town have signed full-back Dominic Thompson on loan from Brentford for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old came through Arsenal's youth set-up before moving to west London in the summer of 2019.

He has made 17 first-team appearances for Brentford, including two in the Premier League this season.

"This club can give me a platform to grow," he told the Ipswich website. "I want to play my part now and help the group push for promotion."

Thompson is Ipswich's third signing of the January transfer window following Tyreeq Bakinson, who arrived on loan from Bristol City, and goalkeeper Christian Walton from Brighton.

Kieran McKenna's side are eighth in the table, five points outside the play-off places, and are away to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

