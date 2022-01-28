Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Basel have targeted Celtic striker Albian Ajeti. (Sun) external-link

Alloa Athletic have enlisted the help of former referees in a bid to help Mouhamed Niang avoid a ban for his tackle on Celtic's Yosuke Ideguchi in the Wasps' recent Scottish Cup defeat. (Record) external-link

Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic scored a stunning goal in Australia's 4-0 World Cup qualifying win against Vietnam. (Sun) external-link

Rangers are reportedly keen on signing Manchester City midfielder James McAtee on loan. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Hearts' re-signing of Toby Sibbick could clear the way for fellow defender John Souttar to join Rangers before the end of the transfer window, with the latter having agreed a pre-contract summer move to Ibrox. (Sun) external-link

Hibernian midfielder Melker Hallberg is expected to join St Johnstone. (Courier - subscription required) external-link