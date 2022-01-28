World Cup Qualifying - South America
ChileChile00:15ArgentinaArgentina

Chile suffer World Cup qualifier loss to Argentina

Last updated on .From the section Football

Ben Brereton Diaz
Brereton Diaz's looping header proved little consolation for Chile in the end

Chile's hopes of making December's World Cup look slim after a Ben Brereton Diaz goal could not prevent a 2-1 qualifying defeat by Argentina.

Argentina, who opted to rest Paris St Germain superstar Lionel Messi after his recent Covid infection, went ahead through Angel di Maria's curling shot.

Blackburn's Brereton Diaz levelled on 20 minutes, but Lautaro Martinez poached the winner in the second half.

Chile are seventh in South American qualifying with three games to go.

The top four nations will automatically advance to the finals in Qatar, with the fifth-placed team going into a play-off with a team from the Asian confederation.

Argentina, along with fellow continental superpowers Brazil, have already qualified.

Ecuador, who drew with Brazil in a match in which Brazil keeper Alisson twice had red cards rescinded, are third with Uruguay and Colombia fourth and fifth.

Both Colombia and sixth-placed Peru have a point more than Chile, having played a game less.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 28th January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil1411302852336
2Argentina149502271532
3Ecuador1573524141024
4Uruguay155461521-619
5Colombia143831617-117
6Peru145271520-517
7Chile154471618-216
8Bolivia144372028-815
9Paraguay15276919-1013
10Venezuela142111925-167
View full World Cup Qualifying - South America table

Top Stories