Last updated on .From the section Everton

Donny van de Beek has been frustrated with limited opportunities at Manchester United

Everton have signed Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan until the end of the season.

Van de Beek was allowed to leave Old Trafford by interim boss Ralf Rangnick after struggling for game time.

Crystal Palace were also interested in the Dutchman, and there were enquiries from clubs abroad.

However, the 24-year-old has elected to link up with Frank Lampard, who was confirmed as Everton's new manager earlier on Monday.

Van de Beek has started only four Premier League matches since joining United from Ajax for £35m in 2020, and none this season.

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal has told him he needs regular game time if he is to be considered for the national squad for the World Cup, which begins in November.

Van de Beek's fall from grace (Eredivisie & Premier League) Season Starts Total minutes played Goals Assists Minutes per goal/assist 2017-18 (Ajax) 33 2854 11 6 168 2018-19 (Ajax) 28 2441 9 10 128 2019-20 (Ajax) 22 1916 8 5 147 2020-21 (Man Utd) 4 513 1 1 257 2021-22 (Man Utd) 0 69 1 0 69

Van de Beek will bolster the midfield of Everton's injury-stricken squad, with Tom Davies, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph all sidelined until March.

Everton are 16th, just four points above the relegation zone.