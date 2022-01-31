Everton transfer news: Donny van de Beek joins on loan from Man Utd

Donny van de Beek warms up
Donny van de Beek has been frustrated with limited opportunities at Manchester United

Everton have signed Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan until the end of the season.

Van de Beek was allowed to leave Old Trafford by interim boss Ralf Rangnick after struggling for game time.

Crystal Palace were also interested in the Dutchman, and there were enquiries from clubs abroad.

However, the 24-year-old has elected to link up with Frank Lampard, who was confirmed as Everton's new manager earlier on Monday.

Van de Beek has started only four Premier League matches since joining United from Ajax for £35m in 2020, and none this season.

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal has told him he needs regular game time if he is to be considered for the national squad for the World Cup, which begins in November.

Van de Beek's fall from grace (Eredivisie & Premier League)
SeasonStartsTotal minutes playedGoalsAssistsMinutes per goal/assist
2017-18 (Ajax)332854116168
2018-19 (Ajax)282441910128
2019-20 (Ajax)22191685147
2020-21 (Man Utd)451311257
2021-22 (Man Utd)0691069

Van de Beek will bolster the midfield of Everton's injury-stricken squad, with Tom Davies, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph all sidelined until March.

Everton are 16th, just four points above the relegation zone.

  • Comment posted by SLR, today at 19:37

    Phil Neville did well in this sort of transfer a decade or so ago so maybe Donny shall reap rewards too.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:34

    Van de Beek never had a chance to be a success at Man United when he was constantly overlooked by Ole who favoured Pogba instead. Hopefully Lampard gets the best out of him at Everton where he will play every game

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 19:33

    Get in Alli and Everton could have a right midfield of rejects! 🤣 I'm actually happy to see him join a team where he might play and to see what he's actually like. He was great on football manager when I played it before he joined Man U

  • Comment posted by the boring one, today at 19:32

    Typical mid table transfer, de Beek will be wondering why they say the premier league is the best in the world, nearly 2 years under Ole and now joining wee Everton with lamps at the wheel. Two managers who really don't know what they're doing...#YNWA

  • Comment posted by 123456789, today at 19:31

    Just isnt good enough for a top 6 PL team

  • Comment posted by Kevin Doomlord, today at 19:29

    Who are Utd going sign as a replacement to sit next to Sancho on the bench?

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, today at 19:28

    I don’t think Everton will have much from him, not a big gap left in the United squad. Reminds me a lot of Bastian Schweinsteiger on the pitch, just not up to the pace of the PL and looks like he trains with a different team.

    Another misfiring misfit for the rag-tag peoples club.

  • Comment posted by Chris , today at 19:28

    Out of the toxic dressing room at OT this lad will now thrive !

  • Comment posted by vesperia09, today at 19:28

    Are Everton really trying to buy Deli Ali for £40m???!!!

  • Comment posted by Common Sense is not so common, today at 19:26

    Are the people claiming he’s been treated terribly at Utd the same people who listen to Goldbridge by chance🤔Ziyech, De Beek, De Jong, De Ligt all underperformed after leaving Ajax. Blind, Tadic, Haller all players who underwhelmed in the PL then looked like world beaters at Ajax. Don’t be deluded by people who have a large following. Remember, Goldbridge claimed he was better than Grealish….

  • Comment posted by Cake, today at 19:24

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:27

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Was Van den Heuwe a Dutchman

  • Comment posted by Knighton Palace, today at 19:24

    Is it me or does he look a little unfit / overweight ? he does to me,

  • Comment posted by mc1805, today at 19:23

    Signing cast offs and has beens yet again.

    Everton haven’t learned a thing.

  • Comment posted by bbc admin, today at 19:23

    Seems a respectable decent guy, so it's little wonder that he didn't fit in at United.

    All the best for him at Everton..

  • Comment posted by Baron Voltan, today at 19:21

    Post Hijack.
    Neither Man Utd....Everton or Tottenham fan...but Delle Alli for 40m.....its like Iwobi all over again......

    • Reply posted by Miler1878, today at 19:25

      Miler1878 replied:
      It's only 40m if he plays??? If he is no good he doesn't play . Do you get it now?

  • Comment posted by mc1805, today at 19:21

    Last week Ferguson reportedly got the beers in for fans in the local pubs.

    Lampard would have to one up him by getting De Beek in.

    • Reply posted by Miler1878, today at 19:23

      Miler1878 replied:
      Tumble weed....

  • Comment posted by Lets be sensible about this, today at 19:19

    So...not good enough for manure....send him to neverton! Unbeleivable!

  • Comment posted by OnlyFactsCount, today at 19:19

    Davvy klassen 2.0 👀🤷‍♂️ Donnys' stats at ajax weren't that special for a start. As an Everton fan I watched most united games last year etc.. And when he had a sniff of a chance, he never impressed me. I think the media just hyped over him to create more noise at man utd. He doesn't look the part to be honest. But a few months at Everton couldnt harm either party im sure. Let him play 🤔👍

  • Comment posted by RedArmy99, today at 19:13

    All the best to him, he hasnt been good enough to win a regular first team place since arriving at Man Utd so hopefully the extra game time he will get from this will help him improve.

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 19:13

    Bought by Man Utd as 2nd or 3rd choice, Juan Mata had more chance of getting a game than DVB. Every time he did get a game, he wasn't that great.

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 19:30

      muddy wolf replied:
      Should be fine at Everton then.

