Everton transfer news: Donny van de Beek joins on loan from Man Utd

Last updated on .From the section Evertoncomments143

Donny van de Beek warms up
Donny van de Beek has been frustrated with limited opportunities at Manchester United

Everton have signed Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan until the end of the season.

Van de Beek was allowed to leave Old Trafford by interim boss Ralf Rangnick after struggling for game time.

Crystal Palace were also interested in the Dutchman, and there were enquiries from clubs abroad.

However, the 24-year-old has elected to link up with Frank Lampard, who was confirmed as Everton's new manager earlier on Monday.

Van de Beek has started only four Premier League matches since joining United from Ajax for £35m in 2020, and none this season.

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal has told him he needs regular game time if he is to be considered for the national squad for the World Cup, which begins in November.

Van de Beek's fall from grace (Eredivisie & Premier League)
SeasonStartsTotal minutes playedGoalsAssistsMinutes per goal/assist
2017-18 (Ajax)332854116168
2018-19 (Ajax)282441910128
2019-20 (Ajax)22191685147
2020-21 (Man Utd)451311257
2021-22 (Man Utd)0691069

Van de Beek will bolster the midfield of Everton's injury-stricken squad, with Tom Davies, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph all sidelined until March.

Everton are 16th, just four points above the relegation zone.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

144 comments

  • Comment posted by brooke, today at 19:05

    Treated terribly by United. Good luck to him

    • Reply posted by nelly, today at 19:12

      nelly replied:
      We shall see after a few games, hasn’t got the staying power for PL, 2 managers can’t be wrong. He can always warm the Everton bench

  • Comment posted by drchef, today at 19:09

    Good Luck Donny. As a United fan i'm looking forward to you showing up just how badly you have been treated. Will be watching the Everton matches with interest. Embarrassing again from an utterly clueless Manure.

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 19:42

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Good luck to him, he truly deserves to go where he will get a chance to show his true potential. A player that fans of all teams would want to succeed.

  • Comment posted by groucho, today at 19:08

    Hope it works for the lad.

  • Comment posted by andeeeh1, today at 19:07

    Good singing for Everton, who badly need some players in midfield. Hopefully will have a point to prove (Alli too, if that happens)

    • Reply posted by Elite, today at 19:11

      Elite replied:
      Cant see Ali and de Beek both starting, both play a very similar way as attacking from central midfield from the little i've seen. Not sure that's gonna do much for the balance in the overall team if they both play.

      Maybe i've just not seen enough of de Beek and there's more to it.

  • Comment posted by Gunnerstorm, today at 19:09

    Good news for top4 rivals, Utd's man management is ridiculous to say the least. When they signed VDB and recognised Solskjaer's poor leadership and ongoing issues with Pogba, at that moment they shouldve taken action and had VDB as a long-term replacement. Instead they watched as he became a reserve player when you can see all the qualities of a top-class playmaker. For Everton this is a coup.

    • Reply posted by 123456789, today at 19:45

      123456789 replied:
      Shows what you know. We have enough palyers to cover VDB

  • Comment posted by thankgodiwasborninthefiftys, today at 19:49

    Never took his chance when it was presented to him, media hype made him out to be a lot better than he actually is. Don't expect too much toffees

    • Reply posted by Time Barred Skeleton, today at 20:09

      Time Barred Skeleton replied:
      Beeky will flourish now he's away from the cesspit.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 19:06

    £35 million for a player who has never been given a real chance to prove himself at Man Utd. Hope it goes well for him at Everton

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 19:06

    Hope he’s given the chance to prove how good he is

  • Comment posted by Saint Delia, today at 19:41

    The sad wastefulness of clubs like Man U and a good few others. Constantly signing new shiny toys. Quickly lose interest. Hope he does well at Everton.

    • Reply posted by Squirrel7t7, today at 20:08

      Squirrel7t7 replied:
      If he was ripping it up in training he'd be starting every week. Truth is he's never gonna start over Bruno so where else do you start him?

  • Comment posted by bbc admin, today at 19:23

    Seems a respectable decent guy, so it's little wonder that he didn't fit in at United.

    All the best for him at Everton..

  • Comment posted by OnlyFactsCount, today at 19:19

    Davvy klassen 2.0 👀🤷‍♂️ Donnys' stats at ajax weren't that special for a start. As an Everton fan I watched most united games last year etc.. And when he had a sniff of a chance, he never impressed me. I think the media just hyped over him to create more noise at man utd. He doesn't look the part to be honest. But a few months at Everton couldnt harm either party im sure. Let him play 🤔👍

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 20:09

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Could say Morgan schneiderlin 2.0 as well.
      Similar thing to Donny.
      Playing week in week out and goes to United and gets forgotten about.
      Such a waste.

  • Comment posted by SandySpindleShanks, today at 19:07

    As a man u fan I feel like he was never given a chance. Really thought now could be his time to shine at the club with a new manager. Hope he proves himself at Everton and starts for us next year.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 19:33

    Get in Alli and Everton could have a right midfield of rejects! 🤣 I'm actually happy to see him join a team where he might play and to see what he's actually like. He was great on football manager when I played it before he joined Man U

  • Comment posted by Kevin Doomlord, today at 19:29

    Who are Utd going sign as a replacement to sit next to Sancho on the bench?

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 20:06

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Wijnaldum

  • Comment posted by RedArmy99, today at 19:13

    All the best to him, he hasnt been good enough to win a regular first team place since arriving at Man Utd so hopefully the extra game time he will get from this will help him improve.

  • Comment posted by Miler1878, today at 19:06

    Welcome!!!

  • Comment posted by gary, today at 19:52

    More looking forward to dele Alli , there is a player in there if you can get him motivated, not sure on donny never seen anything from him although he’s had very little game time, UTFT

  • Comment posted by JustAnotherKnowAll, today at 19:48

    Seems a good move for all concerned. Van de Beak was slipping down the pecking order at OT.....

  • Comment posted by its not you its me, today at 19:44

    All the best Donny, we treated you like s**t! Sorry.

    • Reply posted by 123456789, today at 19:48

      123456789 replied:
      Or maybe he just isnt good enough. Everytime he's played, he looks lost and unable to handle the pace of the league

  • Comment posted by vesperia09, today at 19:28

    Are Everton really trying to buy Deli Ali for £40m???!!!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:39

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Forty million if he plays well

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC