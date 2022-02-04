Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City1Sheff UtdSheffield United2

Birmingham City 1-2 Sheffield United: In-form Blades rally to beat Blues

By Ged ScottBBC Sport at St Andrew's

Jayden Bogle's third goal of the season followed Billy Sharp's opener - the 259th of his career
Sheffield United made it seven wins in nine Championship matches as they came from behind to beat Birmingham City with goals from Billy Sharp and Jayden Bogle.

The Blades are now up to 10th in the table - and with games in hand - as their transformation from faltering early season strugglers to realistic promotion contenders gathers pace.

After the sixth goalless first half this season at St Andrew's, and a blocked early second-half goalbound Juninho Bacuna volley, it took a grappling match after the break to set the game alight.

Blues skipper Marc Roberts and Blades striker Iliman Ndiaye tangled, visiting skipper Sharp charged in to get involved, yellow cards were issued to Roberts and Sharp and, in no time, goals quickly came at either end.

Bacuna intercepted and hared off on a rampaging run down the inside right channel, switched play to the left and found the on-rushing Lyle Taylor, who veered to his right before firing a superb low right-foot finish into the bottom corner.

The lead lasted just three minutes before the Championship's record-breaking marksman Sharp latched onto Sander Berge's neat pass to thread home an equally impressive goal of his own. His low, left-footed into the bottom corner was an early birthday celebration ahead of turning 36 on Saturday.

And, on 74 minutes, the Blades were ahead when John Fleck played in Bogle, who timed his run to evade the linesman's flag and slot home between Blues keeper Neil Etheridge's outstretched legs.

Blues were weakened by the continued absence of Troy Deeney, who missed his sixth straight match with a thigh injury - but they remain 13 points clear of relegation trouble.

More protests at St Andrew's

While Blades fans celebrated, it was more misery for Blues fans, who witnessed their side's 13th defeat in 30 games this season, six of which have come at home.

From the joy of going ahead, to see their side then fall apart inside 10 minutes capped another deflating night, dominated before and during their game by their continued protests against the Blues board.

For the third home game running fans held a protest march. They also wore white masks and blew whistles during a particularly fraught first 20 minutes of match.

But Chinese owners Birmingham Sports Holdings made it clear last month that they have no intention of selling after six years in charge.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom:

"A real good win, the fact that we fell behind and the way we responded, I felt we deserved it.

"The first half we were a little bit off but we got a lot more sharp moments in the second half.

"Both were good finishes from Billy and Jayden - and the second was a great team goal.

"We've now put ourselves into an even better position to go on from this. We're delighted where we are. We have games in hand on teams but that also gives us a tight schedule."

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Etheridge
  • 2Colin
  • 18Mengi
  • 4RobertsBooked at 50mins
  • 3PedersenBooked at 80mins
  • 6Woods
  • 21BacunaBooked at 90mins
  • 25HernándezSubstituted forGrahamat 83'minutes
  • 20Gardner
  • 9HoganSubstituted forJutkiewiczat 83'minutes
  • 33TaylorBooked at 57mins

Substitutes

  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 19James
  • 24Graham
  • 27Trueman
  • 34Sunjic
  • 39Bellingham
  • 53Campbell

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 6Basham
  • 12Egan
  • 22Davies
  • 20Bogle
  • 8Berge
  • 16Norwood
  • 4Fleck
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 29NdiayeSubstituted forMcBurnieat 78'minutes
  • 10SharpBooked at 50minsSubstituted forMcGoldrickat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 2Baldock
  • 9McBurnie
  • 17McGoldrick
  • 24Hourihane
  • 26Goode
  • 38Jebbison
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home7
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Birmingham City 1, Sheffield United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Birmingham City 1, Sheffield United 2.

  3. Post update

    Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Graham (Birmingham City).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  6. Booking

    Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United).

  10. Post update

    Lyle Taylor (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ryan Woods.

  12. Post update

    Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Maxime Colin (Birmingham City).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. David McGoldrick replaces Billy Sharp.

  15. Post update

    Sander Berge (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Gary Gardner (Birmingham City).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Jayden Bogle.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).

  19. Post update

    Ryan Woods (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City. Jordan Graham replaces Onel Hernández.

