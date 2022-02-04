Birmingham City v Sheffield United

BirminghamBirmingham City19:45Sheff UtdSheffield United
Line-ups
Birmingham
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Etheridge
- 2Colin
- 18Mengi
- 4Roberts
- 3Pedersen
- 6Woods
- 20Gardner
- 25Hernández
- 21Bacuna
- 9Hogan
- 33Taylor
Substitutes
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 19James
- 24Graham
- 27Trueman
- 34Sunjic
- 39Bellingham
- 53Campbell
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Foderingham
- 6Basham
- 12Egan
- 22Davies
- 20Bogle
- 16Norwood
- 8Berge
- 4Fleck
- 33Norrington-Davies
- 29Ndiaye
- 10Sharp
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 2Baldock
- 9McBurnie
- 17McGoldrick
- 24Hourihane
- 26Goode
- 38Jebbison
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
Match report to follow.