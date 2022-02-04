Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City19:45Sheff UtdSheffield United
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium, England

Birmingham City v Sheffield United

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Etheridge
  • 2Colin
  • 18Mengi
  • 4Roberts
  • 3Pedersen
  • 6Woods
  • 20Gardner
  • 25Hernández
  • 21Bacuna
  • 9Hogan
  • 33Taylor

Substitutes

  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 19James
  • 24Graham
  • 27Trueman
  • 34Sunjic
  • 39Bellingham
  • 53Campbell

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 6Basham
  • 12Egan
  • 22Davies
  • 20Bogle
  • 16Norwood
  • 8Berge
  • 4Fleck
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 10Sharp

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 2Baldock
  • 9McBurnie
  • 17McGoldrick
  • 24Hourihane
  • 26Goode
  • 38Jebbison
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham28177474264858
2Blackburn29158645301553
3Bournemouth28157644242052
4QPR28156744311351
5Huddersfield3013984034648
6West Brom29129834241045
7Middlesbrough2813693226645
8Nottm Forest29127103931843
9Luton2811983932742
10Coventry2711793531440
11Sheff Utd2611693532339
12Stoke28116113330339
13Preston2991193335-238
14Millwall2891092929037
15Blackpool28107112933-437
16Bristol City2997133851-1334
17Birmingham2989123244-1233
18Hull2895142531-632
19Swansea2788112835-732
20Cardiff2885153148-1729
21Reading2884163355-2222
22Peterborough2755172355-3220
23Derby2981292830-215
24Barnsley2828181743-2614
View full Championship table

