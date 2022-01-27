Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Callum McFadzean is a former Scotland Under-21s international

Wrexham have signed their second League One player in three days with Crewe Alexandra defender Callum McFadzean joining on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Ollie Palmer joined the National League promotion hopefuls on 24 January for a £300,000 club record fee.

"The project and the ambitions for the club are clear and I want to be part of this journey," McFadzean said.

Boss Phil Parkinson says the 28-year old will bring "versatility." "He's a good addition to the squad," he said.

"He's a player that has promotions on his CV with Bury and Plymouth," added Parkinson, who had previously brought McFadzean to his former club Sunderland.

I'm looking forward to welcoming Callum to the club and working with him."

McFadzean added: "I've had some good chats with the Gaffer and what he's wanting to build here is a massive plus.

"I can't wait to put the shirt on and get out there and play for Wrexham."

McFadzean's career began at Sheffield United and he has made more than 100 Football League appearances.

"The ambition that the club has shown over the last couple of days is great and it's great to be a part of it," said the new signing, who will take Jamie Reckord's place in the squad following his move to Boreham Wood.

"I saw on social media the average attendance and it's a massive boost knowing as a player you've got that support behind you.

Wrexham's promotion bid continues when they host Maidenhead United at the Racecourse on Saturday, 29 January.

"Keep getting behind the boys and enjoy the ride."