Mitchell joined Glentoran in January 2020 but found regular starts hard to come by at the east Belfast side

Glentoran striker Andrew Mitchell has joined Coleraine on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old former Glenavon and Dungannon Swifts forward will sign a three-year deal with the Bannsiders after his loan expires.

Mitchell will be eligible to feature for Coleraine in the Irish Cup, but is unable to play in the League Cup final against Cliftonville on 13 March.

Coleraine are currently sixth in the Irish Premiership table.

Mitchell started his career at Glenavon and and returned to Mourneview Park following an impressive stint at Dungannon, ending the 2016-17 season as the league's top scorer.

He signed for Glentoran in January 2020 and scored twice in 35 games for the east Belfast side.

"With relation to the transfer market at the minute, you have to be smart and we believe that we have done good business by bringing Andrew to the club," said Coleraine boss Oran Kearney.

"We believe that he fits the bill in the type of player we want to bring here as he's had a good career in the Irish League.

"It's fair to say that the move to Glentoran probably didn't work out like he wanted it to and he hit the pause button, but he's scored a lot of goals at this level and he has the want and desire to make up for lost time."