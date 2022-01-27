Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Diane Caldwell has earned 84 caps for the Republic of Ireland

Women's Super League side Manchester United have signed Republic of Ireland defender Diane Caldwell until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old joins the Red Devils as a free agent having left American side North Carolina Courage in December.

Caldwell, a lifelong United fan, said joining the club is "one of the most special moments in my life so far".

"It's a dream to sign for the club and it's a big moment for me and my family," she added.

"I'm so grateful to be here and will wear the badge with so much pride. The team are in great form, playing attractive football."

Caldwell, who has earned 84 Republic of Ireland caps and played in Germany, Iceland and Norway, joins a United side third in the WSL table.

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner said he has "no doubt that she will be a fantastic asset" to his side.

"Diane joins us as an experienced international defender who will really add to our back line during this second half of the season," Skinner said.

"She has great composure and versality."