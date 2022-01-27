Liverpool reject Leeds United and Monaco approaches for Takumi Minamino
Last updated on .From the section Liverpool
Liverpool have rejected initial approaches from Leeds United and Monaco for forward Takumi Minamino.
Both clubs expressed an interest in the Japan international, who the Reds signed for £7.25m from RB Salzburg in January 2020.
Minamino has made 18 appearances this season, scoring six goals.
The 27-year-old has scored four of those in the Carabao Cup - including a late equaliser against Leicester City in a game the Reds won on penalties.
Jurgen Klopp's side then beat Arsenal in the semi-finals to secure a place in the final, which will be against Chelsea on Sunday, 27 February.
Minamino had a spell on loan at Southampton in the second half of last season when he scored two goals in 10 appearances.
- Our coverage of Liverpool is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Liverpool - go straight to all the best content