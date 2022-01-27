Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Corsie scored a last-minute header for Scotland against Hungary in October

Aston Villa have signed Scotland captain Rachel Corsie from American side Kansas City.

The deal for the centre-back is Villa's third of the transfer window.

It follows moves to take both England and Manchester City midfielder Jill Scott and Anna Patten from Arsenal on loan until the end of the season.

Corsie, 32, first moved to the United States in March 2018 and played the early part of last season on loan at Villa's local rivals Birmingham City.

She has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Villa and the move is subject to international clearance.

Villa manager Carla Ward said: "When we heard of her availability during this transfer window, we simply couldn't ignore her leadership and overall quality.

"She will guide our young talent and will also give us another dimension at the back. We're delighted to add her to the squad."

Villa are in ninth place in the Women's Super League and broke a run of four consecutive league defeats with a last-minute win at Leicester on Sunday.