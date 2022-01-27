Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Blakstad (right) made her Norway debut against Wales in 2020

Manchester City have signed Norwegian international Julie Blakstad on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Rosenborg.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who can play a number of positions, scored 17 goals in 35 appearances for Rosenborg.

Blakstad made her debut for Norway against Wales in October 2020.

"At just 20, she's already proven what a talent she is for both club and country and she will fit perfectly into our squad and ethos here at City," said City manager Gareth Taylor.

"We're very much looking forward to working with her over the coming years - she is an incredibly ambitious young player and we're excited to help her develop and grow here in England."

Blakstad said: "At this point in my career, it's important to take a new step to develop myself further and I believe this is the best place for me to do that."