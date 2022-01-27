Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ballymena hope to leapfrog Coleraine into sixth while Cliftonville aim to narrow the gap on leaders Linfield in Friday night's game at the Showgrounds

Irish Premiership: Ballymena United v Cliftonville Venue: Ballymena Showgrounds Date: Friday, 28 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website; text updates, in-play clips and match report on BBC Sport website

Ballymena United must use Friday's game with Cliftonville as a chance to atone for Tuesday's "inexplicable" display at Carrick, says boss David Jeffrey.

Jeffrey said he felt "desperately let down" after his side fell to a 3-0 defeat at Taylors Avenue.

The Sky Blues can leapfrog Coleraine into sixth place with a point against the Reds at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

"Hopefully the players see it as an opportunity to put right the Carrick performance," said Jeffrey.

Ballymena had put together an impressive run of results since Christmas with wins over Coleraine, Portadown and Warrenpoint, and a narrow defeat by Linfield at Windsor Park.

However, they were far from their best at Taylors Avenue on Tuesday as a David Cushley double and Ewan Kelly's goal gave Carrick their first win in 10 league outings.

"Things are so tight but on the night we didn't perform anywhere near our levels," Jeffrey said of the Carrick game, also admitting he was "angry" at his side's display.

"It just wasn't acceptable. We asked players to win headers and tackles and put themselves about but Carrick were first to everything.

"The challenge for us is to get into that top six, to be recognised as a top-six team.

"The challenge to the players is 'do you want to be recognised as a top-six player?' because that's nine points we've dropped to Carrick.

"I'm not saying we have a divine right, but you'd think out of three games we should have gotten something, so that's the question the players have to ask of themselves.

"That's the question Bryan [assistant boss McLoughlin] and I have to ask ourselves, because it's a collective responsibility."

Kenny Kane scored the winner when Ballymena and Cliftonville last met at the Showgrounds

Kenny Kane's goal earned the Braidmen a 1-0 win over Cliftonville in the sides' last Showgrounds meeting in October, which ended the Reds' unbeaten start to the season, while Ryan Curran struck three times for the north Belfast outfit in the league and League Cup Solitude encounters in December.

Cliftonville can narrow the gap on pacesetters Linfield to two points with a win on Friday having drawn 2-2 with the champions at Solitude on Tuesday.

"Cliftonville have been going tremendously well, games between us have been quite tight this year," added Jeffrey.

"Certainly I've been pleased with the performances. They've beaten us, we've beaten them, but make no mistake, Friday is going to be a tough evening."

Watch: Blues and Reds draw as title race continues to hot up

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin was more upbeat about his players' efforts on Tuesday despite conceding a late equaliser as a draw kept them in touch with Linfield and Glentoran.

McLaughlin's charges have come through a testing four-game run against the rest of the league's top-five sides, following home defeats by Crusaders and Glentoran with a win at Larne and Tuesday's draw with the Blues.

And McLaughlin - who will serve the second of his two-match touchline ban on Friday after being sent off at Inver Park - is wary of the threat posed by the Sky Blues.

"They've got good players right throughout their squad and one of the best managers the Irish League has seen at the helm so they're always a dangerous opponent.

"But the quality we've been playing at, the last three games against Glentoran, Larne and Linfield, three unbelievably tough games in eight days, the performance and energy levels our boys have put in have been top drawer, and we'll need that again on Friday night."

On Saturday, Linfield aim to extend their unbeaten run to 13 games when they travel to Coleraine, with second-placed Glentoran hosting basement side Warrenpoint Town.

Crusaders face Glenavon at Seaview, Dungannon Swifts welcome Carrick to Stangmore Park while interim boss Paul Doolin takes charge of Portadown for the first time away to Larne.