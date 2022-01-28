Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Aaron Amadi-Holloway's three goals for Burton this season came in a hat-trick against Wycombe in the Papa John's Trophy

Barrow have signed Burton Albion striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has made 11 appearances for the Brewers this campaign.

Amadi-Holloway has previously had spells with Newport, Wycombe, Fleetwood, Oldham, Shrewsbury and Australian side Brisbane Roar.

"He will play through the middle, he's good in the air and he will occupy defenders," boss Mark Cooper told the club website. external-link

