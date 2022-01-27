Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Mipo Odubeko made six appearances for Huddersfield in the first half of the season, all as a substitute

Doncaster Rovers have signed West Ham forward Mipo Odubeko on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Championship side Huddersfield, where he made six appearances.

Odubeko is the sixth player to join Rovers this month and could make his debut against Plymouth on Saturday.

Gary McSheffrey's side are bottom of League One, nine points adrift of safety.

