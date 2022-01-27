Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The USA's Alex Morgan signed for Tottenham shortly after giving birth

Professional female footballers in England will benefit from changes to their contracts which will include maternity and long-term sickness cover for the first time.

Previously, Women's Super League players did not have maternity leave written into standard player contracts.

That provision was left to the discretion of individual clubs.

But after Fifa introduced new regulations last year, the FA and PFA have agreed a new package.

Further details are yet to emerge from either organisation.

Speaking about the issue in parliament on Tuesday, Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott said it was a "great step forward".

The change has also been welcomed by global players' union Fifpro.

Fifa's regulations included a minimum of 14 weeks maternity pay, but Watford and Wales striker Helen Ward, who is a mother of two, said that would "disappear pretty quickly" given that pregnant mothers would stop playing from around three months.

Ward said last year that there were "many more steps to be taken on this journey".