Klose made over 100 appearances in the Championship for Norwich between 2016 and 2020

Bristol City have signed former Norwich defender Timm Klose on a deal until the end of the season.

The Swiss international, 33, has been training with the club for almost a week, having been without a club since a loan spell at Basel ended and he was released by the Canaries in August.

Klose spent five years at Norwich and previously played for Swiss outfit FC Thun and FC Nurnberg in Germany.

He has also been capped 17 times by his country since his debut in 2012.

"I've played here several times and it's always a hard place to play because they have a good squad and a good mentality," Klose said.

"The lads have accepted me very well and with the new training facilities, that helped me get a very good look at everything.

"You can sense there is something going on here and that's why I think it's the right decision to join here."

