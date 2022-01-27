Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Shadrach Ogie has been a regular fixture for Leyton Orient this season

Leyton Orient defender Shadrach Ogie has signed a contract extension to stay with the club until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Ogie, 20, joined Orient in 2018 and has spent time on loan at Dover Athletic and Aldershot Town since.

He has featured 26 times for the League Two team in all competitions so far this season.

"I've been here since I can remember now. It really means a lot for me and my family," Ogie said.

"My game has developed since I've been here but as a person I've developed too."