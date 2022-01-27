Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Rory Holden mas made 50 league appearances for Walsall, scoring six goals

Walsall forward Rory Holden will not play this season after having another knee operation.

The 24-year-old joined the Saddlers from Bristol City in the summer of 2020 following a previous loan spell.

Holden first suffered a knee problem in December 2020, and a four-game comeback in April were his most recent appearances for the League Two club.

"There was a complication that none of us wanted and we didn't see it coming," head coach Matt Taylor told BBC WM.

"Unfortunately after sending him to see the best knee specialist in the country, he has had to have another procedure and that is going to keep him out for the remainder of the season."