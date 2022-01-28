Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Joao Carvalho last played for Forest in a 1-0 home defeat by Huddersfield on 30 December

Nottingham Forest striker Joao Carvalho could be set to leave the club to join Greek side Olympiacos.

The 24-year-old joined Forest from Portuguese club Benfica in June 2018 for a club record £13.2m fee.

He has played 75 times, eight of them this season, but also spent the entire 202-21 campaign on loan at Almeria.

"There's talk of that happening and maybe there'll be an announcement sooner rather than later," Forest boss Steve Cooper told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"It's very possible - but how close it is to being official, I'm not sure."

Olympiacos are owned by Evangelos Marinakis, who is also majority shareholder at Forest.

Cooper, meanwhile, said arranging ins and outs was very much a collaborative process at the City Ground.

Asked about possible incomings before Monday's transfer deadline, he said: "There won't be anything done here that I'm not completely happy with or the club aren't completely happy with, it's a very joined-up approach."