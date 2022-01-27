Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Brennan Johnson scored in Nottingham Forest's 3-0 win over Barnsley on Tuesday

Nottingham Forest have turned down an offer, thought to be about £18m, from Brentford for forward Brennan Johnson, BBC Radio Nottingham reports.

The 20-year-old Wales striker has played 33 games this season, scoring seven goals - including one in each of his last two Championship games.

He has established himself as a first-team regular this term following a loan spell at Lincoln City in 2020-21.

Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl is Brentford's sole January signing so far.

The 32-year-old Dane arrived on loan from Midtjylland, with an option to make the move permanent.