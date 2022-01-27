Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Tahvon Campbell made 11 appearances for Cheltenham Town in League Two two seasons ago

League Two club Rochdale have signed forward Tahvon Campbell from National League side Woking for an undisclosed fee.

Campbell, 25, has scored 13 goals in 21 league appearances this season for the Cardinals, having joined from FC Halifax Town in July.

The former West Brom youth player joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

He last played in the football league for Cheltenham in the 2019-20 season, making 11 League Two appearances.

