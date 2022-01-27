Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Tomas Holy played 36 league games for Ipswich last season but has not been first-choice this season

League Two Port Vale have signed goalkeeper Tomas Holy and forward Joel Cooper on loan until the end of the season.

Holy, 30, joins from League One club Ipswich Town having kept 17 clean sheets in 37 games for the Tractor Boys last season.

Cooper makes the switch from another third tier side, Oxford United.

The 25-year-old has yet to start a league game for the Us and spent half of last season on loan at Linfield.

Holy becomes Vale's third senior keeper, with first-choice Lucas Covolan halfway through a four-match ban.

Ex-Gillingham stopper Holy has yet to play a league match for Ipswich this season.

He joined Cambridge United on a seven-day emergency loan last October, keeping one clean sheet in two games.

