Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Charlie Kirk has yet to score for Charlton after joining the Addicks last August

Blackpool have signed winger Charlie Kirk on loan from League One club Charlton with a view to a permanent deal.

The 24-year-old, who has featured in 14 matches for Charlton this season, initially joins the Seasiders on loan until the end of the season.

As part of the deal, Blackpool have an option to purchase Kirk before the end of his loan spell.

Kirk joined Charlton from Crewe Alexandra last summer.

He played 203 games for the Railwayman, scoring 32 goals.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.