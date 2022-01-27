Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Nile John has joined Charlton on loan from Tottenham Hotspur

Charlton have signed Tottenham midfielder Nile John on loan until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old made his Spurs debut in the Europa League last year, and played in the Conference League in August.

He told the club's website: "I'm over the moon, I'm really looking forward to it. I'm really excited to get out there and play for the fans and play for the badge."

Johnnie Jackson's Charlton are 14th in League One after 27 matches.

