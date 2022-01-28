Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

All six Scottish Premiership fixtures are packed into a busy Saturday this weekend, starting with the early kick-off between Ross County and leaders Rangers.

Catch up with all the team news and stats and choose your club's preferred XI for Wednesday's matches.

Ross County v Rangers (12:30 GMT)

Ross County's Jordan Tillson returns from suspension after being banned for two games.

Fellow midfielder David Cancola misses out with a groin problem.

Amad Diallo could make his Rangers debut after joining on loan from Manchester United this week while fellow winger Ryan Kent returns from suspension and Joe Aribo is back from international duty with Nigeria.

Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe came through their respective returns from injury in the midweek defeat of Livingston unscathed.

Ross County manager Malky MacKay: "The challenge to players, you always want to play against the best teams and in front of as many people as you can and when you get to do that in life it is something you want more of.

"To play against the best players as you can, as long as you can, as much as you can, is certainly how I embraced my career."

Rangers quote manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "Ryan Jack came in in the game (against Livingston) and had a very good impact on the team. He was good after the game as well.

"We're almost full fit again as a squad. We have to have that. We have to have the players available because the run we have now with all the games to be played are coming really fast and big games as well. It's good to have everyone on board."

Did you know? Rangers have won each of their last six away league matches against Ross County since a 1-1 draw in November 2016. Ross County have lost each of their last 11 league meetings with Rangers, conceding 33 goals in the process.

Pick your Ross County XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Rangers XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Aberdeen v St Johnstone (15:00)

New signing Vicente Besuijen could make his Aberdeen debut after arriving from Den Haag on a four-and-half-year deal.

Midfielder Melker Hallberg will make his St Johnstone debut after joining from Hibernian.

Recent recruit Nadir Ciftci is out with the hamstring injury he suffered against Dundee in midweek and could be absent for several weeks.

Michael O'Halloran is rated 50-50 by manager Callum Davidson, while Shaun Rooney and Craig Bryson are both sidelined by ankle problems and David Wotherspoon is out for the season.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "Feathers are ruffled by the performance the other night. If we choose to go similar or change, I think you'll definitely see a different performance.

"We need to bounce back because what happened wasn't acceptable by any means. The players know that, we know that, and we have got opportunity to put that right and get three points again."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "I find it difficult when we're not getting results. I'm going through every little thing to try and work out how to make us better. My wife will tell you I'm an absolute nightmare at the moment, sitting at home on my laptop watching games of football, watching players and having no social skills whatsoever.

"But I'm probably a better manager now than I was six months ago, and that's my honest opinion. We had a tough time last season and came through it to do something incredible.

Did you know? Aberdeen have only lost one of their last six league meetings with St. Johnstone (W4 D1), although that was their last such meeting at Pittodrie in September (0-1). St. Johnstone are looking to win back-to-back league visits to Aberdeen for the first time since October 2015.

Pick your Aberdeen XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your St Johnstone XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Celtic v Dundee United (15:00)

Celtic are without injured captain Callum McGregor and forward Kyogo Furuhashi while striker Daizen Maeda and midfielder Tom Rogic are away on international duty.

Dundee United begin life without Jeando Fuchs after selling the midfielder to Peterborough.

Former Celtic defender Charlie Mulgrew missed the midweek win over Ross County with a muscle injury but Peter Pawlett is expected to shake off a knock that he picked up against the Dingwall side.

Liam Smith and Kai Fotheringham are working their way back to fitness.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "Every game is important, there is no point thinking about what you are going to do in two or three games time if you don't accomplish what you want from what is front of you.

"That is something we have been really good at, focusing on what is in front of us. Dundee United came here and frustrated us last time so we know it is going to be a challenge."

Dundee United manager Thomas Courts: "I have really enjoyed having Tony Watt at the club so far. I'm delighted that the owners and Tony were actually able to push that one through for us because his personality is infectious, he's a leader and he leaves a mark on the pitch.

"I think the fans have warmed to him already through his all-action play and that's now two or three assists he has got since he has come to the club. So already he is producing some big moments for us. I'm really delighted with him and I expect him to go from strength to strength."

Did you know? On his debut against Hearts, Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley created eight chances as well as picking up an assist. All eight were from open play - the most by a player in open play in a single Premiership match this season. Dundee United drew 1-1 in their last league visit to Celtic in September; they haven't avoided defeat in two consecutive league games at Celtic Park since January 2009 under Craig Levein (two draws).

Pick your Celtic XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Dundee United XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Dundee v St Mirren (15:00)

Dundee striker Danny Mullen could return after missing the midweek draw against St Johnstone with a sickness bug.

Niall McGinn and Jay Chapman are in line for home debuts.

Jordan Marshall remains a doubt while Cillian Sheridan and Lee Ashcroft are long-term absentees.

St Mirren have no fresh injury concerns for the trip to Tayside, but defender Conor McCarthy remains out.

Dundee manager James McPaker: "We are in pressure games but would we rather this than fighting at the top end of the Championship to get promoted?

"Give me this pressure all day because we are going to get out of this. We are going to work night and day, on the training pitch, to get the right players in."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "Dundee is an extremely difficult fixture, they are fighting for their lives. They beat us here 1-0 last time out and we had a very close game on the first day of the season so we have to be at our best."

Did you know? St. Mirren are unbeaten in their last four top-flight away games against Dundee (W2 D2), this despite both sides scoring in all four such matches. Dundee are looking to win back-to-back top-flight league meetings with St. Mirren within a single season for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign.

Pick your Dundee XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your St Mirren XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Heart of Midlothian v Motherwell (15:00)

Hearts have been dealt a blow ahead of the visit from Motherwell after manager Robbie Neilson confirmed that Craig Halkett will be missing for several weeks with a hamstring injury sustained against Celtic in midweek.

He is likely to be replaced in central defence by new signing Toby Sibbick, who joined from Barnsley on Thursday.

Michael Smith is out with a back issue but Taylor Moore returns to contention after missing the last two games through injury.

Liam Donnelly is suspended for Motherwell after being sent off against Hibernian in midweek.

Centre-back Bevis Mugabi will be assessed after returning to training on Friday.

Rickie Lamie and Mark O'Hara remain on the sidelines.

Heart of Midlothian defender Toby Sibbick: "I watched the game against Celtic on Wednesday from my house in Leeds. Tynecastle's always rocking so I can't wait to get back out there in front of the fans. It's good to be back. The last few months have been tough for me.

"I feel like over the last couple of years I've grown as a person and as a player."

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "I am obviously new to Scottish domestic football and have only seen the supporters this season, and I think all the supporters are passionate about their clubs.

"We have been to quite a few grounds this year and they have all been good atmospheres, and volatile and passionate. But I think that's what is special about Scottish football, and UK football, the interaction from the supporters. It's always full-on."

Did you know? Motherwell have won four of their last six league meetings with Hearts (D1 L1), including a 2-0 win most recently in November. Hearts have only lost one of their last nine Scottish Premiership home games against Motherwell (W6 D2), a 2-3 defeat in September 2019 under Craig Levein.

Pick your Heart of Midlothian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Motherwell XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Hibernian v Livingston (15:00)

Hibernian welcome back Ryan Porteous following a three-game suspension. Fellow centre-back Paul Hanlon is likely to remain on the sidelines after missing the midweek draw at Motherwell with a heel injury.

Key midfielder Kyle Magennis is still working to build up his fitness after a four-month absence with a groin problem.

Sebastian Soto could make his Livingston debut at Easter Road.

The 21-year-old United States forward signed on loan from Norwich earlier in the week. Craig Sibbald and James Penrice are back in training following their respective injuries.

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney: "Defensively we've been very good as a team, and that starts from the front with Kevin (Nisbet).

"All 11 players on the pitch have to take credit for that because we've been to some difficult places. Not many teams keep a clean sheet at Fir Park."

Livingston midfielder Stephane Omeonga: "The first thing I thought about when I first signed here is my first game back at Easter Road to be honest so I am buzzing.

"Obviously that was my first experience of Scottish football so I toughened up a little bit.

"It is a big club, there is a lot of pressure and you learn to deal with the pressure and the fans and stuff like that. I enjoyed my time. It was not easy every day but I would do it again."

Did you know? Livingston are looking to win back-to-back top-flight league matches against Hibernian for the first time since January 2004 under David Hay. Hibernian have won both of their last two home league meetings with Livingston; they have never won three top-flight home matches in succession against the Lions.

Pick your Hibernian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team